LPD responds to burglary at gas station

(WJHG)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police were called to the Fast Break Gas Station at 1648 South Street due to a burglary on Saturday just before 6 a.m. The owner of the store arrived to find the front window had been broken out and cartons of cigarettes were stolen.

Officers reviewed the store video with the owner and observed a person enter the store with their face covered after breaking the window. The person then taken multiple cartons of cigarettes before leaving.

Officers processed the scene for evidence, canvassed the area and will analyze store video further.  There is an estimated $4000 loss and $400 damage to the store.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

