LPD responds to larceny in east Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police were called to the 1900 block of N 95th Street due to a stolen gun on Friday at around 3:30 pm.

Officers contacted the victim, a 35-year-old man, who reported that he left his vehicle unlocked parked on the street in front of his house overnight. He reported that someone entered the vehicle and removed his .45 caliber and 9mm handguns.

The officer processed the scene for evidence, canvassed the neighborhood, and are analyzing video from neighbor’s security systems.

The 35-year-old man was cited for Leaving Firearm Unattended in Motor Vehicle. This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

