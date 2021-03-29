Nebraska...Where The Wind Comes Sweeping Down The Plains...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Strong southerly winds pushed afternoon high temperatures into the 70s and 80s on Monday...but a cold front sweeping through the region Monday night will push them right back down again for Tuesday and Wednesday...

High pressure to our east combined with a dynamic cold front to our west and allowed for strong winds to develop throughout the state on Monday. Ahead of the aforementioned front...and on the back side of that high pressure cell...winds were out of the south-southwest and gusted to 40 mph at times. Near-and-behind the cold front it was west-northwesterly winds gusting to 45-to-55 mph and even higher at times. As the front races across the forecast area Monday night-into-early Tuesday...winds will swing around to the northwest for everyone...gusting to 40 or 45 mph for a period of time. Tuesday will then be a breezy and much cooler day with highs only in the 40s and 50s...which will be 20 to 35° cooler than Monday.

Normally...a strong cold front like this one at this time of the year could lead to significant thunderstorm activity...but there is very little Gulf of Mexico moisture available for this system to interact with...so very little precipitation is anticipated at this time. Seasonably cool temperatures are expected for the next few days with lows Tuesday night and Wednesday night falling into the 20s...and daily highs holding in the 40s and 50s. Readings are expected to return to “seasonal” levels by Thursday...with our eyes on a significant warm-up again for Friday...Saturday...and Easter Sunday. After the small chance for some isolated precipitation associated with the upcoming frontal passage...the rest of the week and holiday weekend looks basically dry.

Your Lincoln Forecast...

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear-to-partly cloudy early in the evening...then increasing cloudiness and continued quite breezy. An isolated shower possible. Southwest winds of 15-to-25 mph eventually switching to the northwest at 15-to-25 mph...gusting to 30 or 40 mph at times. Lows in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Variable cloudiness...breezy...and much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s-to-lower 50s. Northwest winds of 10-to-20 mph...gusting to 30 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and quite chilly. Lows in the middle 20s. Northwest winds of 5-to-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and continued seasonably cool. Still breezy. Highs in the upper 40s-to-lower 50s. Northwest winds of 10-to-20 mph...gusts to 30 mph possible.

