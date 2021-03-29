Advertisement

New construction along Highway 2 for the South Beltway Project

New road work on Highway 2, part of the South Beltway Project.
New road work on Highway 2, part of the South Beltway Project.
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 3:27 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Starting Monday, March 29th, the Nebraska Department of Transportation says changes to traffic are anticipated in the area of 120th & Highway 2.

The new road work will be between Yankee Hill Road and 134th Street. It’s all part of the construction of the east interchange for the Lincoln South Beltway Project. According to NDOT, the new changes will include the closure of the inside lanes of Highway 2 for two days beginning March 29.

Then on April 1st, two-way traffic will begin in the eastbound lanes, as well as the closure of access to Highway 2 at 120th Street from the north.

Detour information is posted on the project website, www.dot.nebraska.gov/lincoln-south-beltway/. NDOT also encourages the public to follow the latest project updates at: www.facebook.com/NebraskaDOT/ and https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/GWGDCDkoY0sX97gIAvDvf?domain=twitter.com.

Drivers are reminded to use caution when driving through this area.

