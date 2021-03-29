Advertisement

Richest Czech man among 5 killed in Alaska helicopter crash

Billionaire Petr Kellner died in the crash, along with another person from the Czech Republic,...
Billionaire Petr Kellner died in the crash, along with another person from the Czech Republic, one man from Colorado, and two Alaskans, including the pilot.(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Five people have died in a helicopter crash in Alaska’s backcountry, including the Czech Republic’s richest man.

Billionaire Petr Kellner died in the crash, along with another person from the Czech Republic, one man from Colorado, and two Alaskans, including the pilot.

A sixth person is in serious condition but stable at an Anchorage hospital.

The contracted helicopter crashed Saturday as it was transporting three guests and two guides from a lodge on a heli-skiing adventure.

The bodies were recovered Sunday from the crash site near Knik Glacier and turned over to the state medical examiner.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash.

Politicians and friends in the Czech Republic have paid tribute to Kellner.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis has offered his condolences to the family. He has called it “an unbelievable tragedy.”

Kellner was a majority owner of the PPF Group, an international investment company. His wealth was estimated by Forbes at $17.4 billion.

PPF Group confirmed his death.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews at the scene of a single motorcycle crash at Hwy 77 & Princeton Rd.
Woman life-flighted with critical injuries after motorcycle crash
Lincoln Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at 48th and Van Dorn Street on Sunday at around...
LPD responds to two-vehicle crash at 48th and Van Dorn Street
Omaha daycare closing after U.K. COVID-19 variant outbreak, cites ‘smear campaign’
Crews at the scene of a single-vehicle crash near 33rd & Folkways.
Emergency personnel respond to crash near 33rd & Folkways
Emergency crews are at the scene of a semi that’s rolled over at the Highway 77 and I-80...
Semi rolls over at Hwy 77 & I-80

Latest News

Mia Nolasco, 1, is shown on the left. Michelle Nolasco, 30, is seen on the right.
Amber Alert issued for abducted New Mexico baby
FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, a worker in protectively overalls and...
AP Exclusive: WHO report says animals likely source of COVID-19
It will be a warm and windy start to the week with highs in the 70s to near 80° for most of the...
Monday Forecast: Warm and windy weather to start the week
George Floyd, who was Black, was declared dead on May 25, 2020, after Derek Chauvin, who is...
Trial of ex-officer charged in Floyd’s death begins; video of arrest may appear early