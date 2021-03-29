Road work begins on Hwy 77 between Cortland & Pickrell

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation says new road construction will begin Monday, March 29 on Highway 77 between Cortland and Pickrell in Gage County.

Work will take place between Aspen Road and West Chestnut Road, and will include both junctions of Highway 77 and Highway 41.

“Work includes culvert, bridge and concrete repairs, lighting, median and guardrail replacement, and grading and asphalt overlay,” according to a press release.

NDOT says traffic will be maintained with signage, flaggers, and lane closures, and drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through this area.

The project is expected to be completed in December of this year.

