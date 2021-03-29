Rural Nebraska man gains large following on Tik Tok for showing life on the farm

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -It really just started as a hobby, one rural Nebraska man started filming Tik Tok videos to record life on the farm during the pandemic. Noah Young shares facts about the animals he has, or produce he grows. But he never could have expected the traction he would gain online.

Around 236,000 followers on Tik Tok and 21,000 on Instagram, Young has a following nationwide on both platforms. He connects people with where their food really comes from, showcasing his chickens, gardens, goats and cows.

“I’m taking things that I’m learning about homesteading, whether that’s chicken or produce,” said Young. “Putting into bite-size 30 second, minute long educational videos about the farm.”

He didn’t start out filming videos for internet fame. It was just something he wanted to do; share the simple pleasures of the good life.

“I love that I get to share the simple life, and the good life, and I think that really comes through,” said Young.

His following, like his vegetable garden and farm animal collection, just keeps growing.

“One of the cool things is the connection I’ve had with people I’ve never met,” said Young. “There are families that we’re impacting, we never get to see... The influence that I have is humbling when you think about who you are interacting with, who you are reaching, who you are inspiring.”

