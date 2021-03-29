Advertisement

Rural Nebraska man gains large following on Tik Tok for showing life on the farm

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -It really just started as a hobby, one rural Nebraska man started filming Tik Tok videos to record life on the farm during the pandemic. Noah Young shares facts about the animals he has, or produce he grows. But he never could have expected the traction he would gain online.

Around 236,000 followers on Tik Tok and 21,000 on Instagram, Young has a following nationwide on both platforms. He connects people with where their food really comes from, showcasing his chickens, gardens, goats and cows.

“I’m taking things that I’m learning about homesteading, whether that’s chicken or produce,” said Young. “Putting into bite-size 30 second, minute long educational videos about the farm.”

He didn’t start out filming videos for internet fame. It was just something he wanted to do; share the simple pleasures of the good life.

“I love that I get to share the simple life, and the good life, and I think that really comes through,” said Young.

His following, like his vegetable garden and farm animal collection, just keeps growing.

“One of the cool things is the connection I’ve had with people I’ve never met,” said Young. “There are families that we’re impacting, we never get to see... The influence that I have is humbling when you think about who you are interacting with, who you are reaching, who you are inspiring.”

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews at the scene of a single motorcycle crash at Hwy 77 & Princeton Rd.
Woman injured in motorcycle crash Sunday dies from injuries
Omaha daycare closing after U.K. COVID-19 variant outbreak, cites ‘smear campaign’
Lincoln Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at 48th and Van Dorn Street on Sunday at around...
LPD responds to two-vehicle crash at 48th and Van Dorn Street
Emergency crews are at the scene of a semi that’s rolled over at the Highway 77 and I-80...
Semi rolls over at Hwy 77 & I-80
Crews at the scene of a single-vehicle crash near 33rd & Folkways.
Emergency personnel respond to crash near 33rd & Folkways

Latest News

It will be a warm and windy start to the week with highs in the 70s to near 80° for most of the...
Monday Forecast: Warm and windy weather to start the week
Chief Nalley says gaining between 10 and 20 more volunteers would definitely put them in a good...
Southwest Fire and Rescue in desperate need of more volunteers
Lincoln motorcycle crash medical helicopter
Woman life-flighted with critical injuries after motorcycle crash
10/11 This Morning Featured Pet - Belle
10/11 This Morning Featured Pet