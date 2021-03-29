South Sioux City man arrested for sexual assault of a child

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a South Sioux City man following an investigation in a reported sexual assault of a child.

On Friday, March 26, Nathan Rogers, 25, of South Sioux City, was arrested for 1st degree sexual assault of a child. He was arrested without incident at his residence in South Sioux City. The arrest follows an investigation that began on March 3.

Rogers was lodged in Dakota County Corrections.

