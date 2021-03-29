Advertisement

Southwest Fire and Rescue in desperate need of more volunteers

Chief Nalley says gaining between 10 and 20 more volunteers would definitely put them in a good spot to effectively respond to calls.(KOLN)
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 7:43 AM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you live in or near Martell, Denton or in some parts right outside of west Lincoln and there’s a fire or a need for medical assistance, what you may not know is that everyday people respond to those calls. They’re your neighbors: volunteer firefighters and EMTs, and now, they need more people just like you to help out.

Southwest Fire and Rescue receives about 240 calls every year, which Chief Phil Nalley says has become harder and harder to effectively respond to since the amount of volunteers needed just isn’t there.

Chief Nalley says out during his more than 24 years of serving with Southwest Fire and Rescue, he’s gained family, both on his team and throughout the community. This, he says, is what’s got him sticking around, knowing the need for help is here.

“I got a lot of people out in this county that are family. You’ve got to know them by responding to them on a medical or to a fire or to an accident, or they’re just willing to be there to help,” said Chief Nalley.

Right now, Chief Nalley tells 10/11 there are about 22 people on the Southwest Fire and Rescue team. Chief Nalley says gaining between 10 and 20 more volunteers would definitely put them in a good spot for having enough people on staff.

All it took for Alex McKiernan to join the Southwest Fire and Rescue team was a knock on his door from a volunteer back in 2010. He’s been there ever since serving as a firefighter and EMT. Four years after first signing up, McKiernan was involved in a serious car crash, leaving him paralyzed. It was his fellow volunteers that came to his rescue, pulling him out of that car.

Because of incidents life these, McKiernan says he knows firsthand how important the need is for volunteers.

Even though it may be intimidating at first, he says if you have the willingness and desire to help others, you’re ready to learn and will stay committed, becoming a volunteer might just be for you.

He says volunteering to do this job is difficult at times, but overall, it’s beyond rewarding.

“That help is going to come from people: your friends, your neighbors, people you never met who are volunteering. You may not know when you’re going to need it, but you will need help at some point in your life. You’re going to have to rely on somebody, and it’s very humbling to be that somebody to come and help when somebody needs it,” says McKiernan.

McKiernan says training for new volunteers could take between six and nine months. Much of that training will be for EMTs since Southwest responds to about 70% of medical emergencies.

Some basic qualifications to volunteer include being at least 18 years old, having a good driving record and being able to pass a background check.

If you’re interested in becoming a volunteer with Southwest Fire and Rescue, they’re having an informational meeting Tuesday, March 30, 2021 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the fire station near Highway 77 and West Pioneers. To register, CLICK HERE.

