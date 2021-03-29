Advertisement

Staples, Office Depot will laminate your COVID-19 vaccination card for free

Vaccination cards can be laminated at stores nationwide.
Vaccination cards can be laminated at stores nationwide.(Source: CNN, WNEP)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Right now, a piece of paper is all the proof you have that you’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19.

That’s why Staples and Office Depot are helping to keep those vaccination cards safe by laminating them for free.

Staples says the service is available at all locations. No end date has been set.

The Office Depot offer is available at both Office Depot and Office Max locations until July 25.

You must bring a copy of a coupon with your vaccine card to get the free lamination.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also suggests you take a picture of your vaccination card as a backup copy.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews at the scene of a single motorcycle crash at Hwy 77 & Princeton Rd.
Woman injured in motorcycle crash Sunday dies from injuries
Omaha daycare closing after U.K. COVID-19 variant outbreak, cites ‘smear campaign’
Lincoln Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at 48th and Van Dorn Street on Sunday at around...
LPD responds to two-vehicle crash at 48th and Van Dorn Street
Emergency crews are at the scene of a semi that’s rolled over at the Highway 77 and I-80...
Semi rolls over at Hwy 77 & I-80
Crews at the scene of a single-vehicle crash near 33rd & Folkways.
Emergency personnel respond to crash near 33rd & Folkways

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about the southern border during a meeting in the State Dining Room...
Biden, CDC director warn of virus rebound if nation lets up
The massive Ever Given, a Panama-flagged, Japanese-owned ship that carries cargo between Asia...
Giant container ship that blocked Suez Canal finally free
LPD responds to larceny in east Lincoln
In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police...
LIVE: Jurors shown video at ex-officer’s trial in George Floyd’s death