Artist inspired by rural Nebraska

By Jon Vanderford
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We caught up with artist Peggy Kokes-Alloway to learn more about her art, and her interest in painting purple cows.

“I started years ago in oil,” Alloway said. “Then I transitioned mostly to acrylic. I do some other mediums as well, I like to make silk scarves that I call ‘wild rags’. I have an Etsy shop for that. I also like to work with old windows and add plates and cut glass to them.” Some of her art has been known to be featured in the state art show. “I did qualify a piece that was eligible to travel last year,” Alloway said. “I have another piece that is going to be judged this year. Those pieces are my rodeo series. But I also do corn, and I paint purple cows. Some people think cows can’t be purple, but you can look out in the pasture when the sun is setting, and they actually do look purple to me.”

Alloway uses purple in her work in many ways. “For me, it’s more about values, and if you get the values right in a painting, no matter what color you use, it will read,” Alloway said. “I grew up on a farm and ranch not far from North Loup. So, this is my hometown. Just the farm has inspired me through the years, as a lot of other things have. I’m actually doing a series right now from Arizona. So, when I travel, I also take photos.”

The artist says she paints her work ‘in her head’ first. “If I have it down in my head, I can usually put it down on canvas,” Alloway said. “A successful painting for me is not so much the detail like some aritsts prefer. I like to have it look kind of sloppy and messy up close. Then, when you get across the room, I want it to read like a photograph.”

If you would like to learn more about Alloway’s art, you can find it at the Main Street Gallery in North Loup. It’s also featured at the Noyes Art Gallery in Lincoln, at Studio K Art Gallery in Grand Island, and she has an Etsy shop called ‘Wild Rags Studio.”

