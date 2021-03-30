Advertisement

Biden’s dog involved in another biting incident

The Bidens’ rescue dog Major has been involved in another biting incident.
The Bidens’ rescue dog Major has been involved in another biting incident.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Bidens’ rescue dog Major has been involved in another biting incident.

It happened Monday afternoon on the White House South Lawn.

Two people with knowledge of the incident said it involved a National Park Service employee.

It required medical attention from the White House Medical Unit.

Major is a 3-year-old German shepherd the Bidens adopted in 2018.

The first biting incident last month was described as a nip as Major was getting acclimated to his new surroundings.

The White House said out of an abundance of caution Major was sent to the Biden’s Delaware home where he received training before he returned.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews at the scene of a single motorcycle crash at Hwy 77 & Princeton Rd.
Woman injured in motorcycle crash Sunday dies from injuries
An inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln was apprehended in...
Multi-hour standoff in Columbus leads to arrest of missing Lincoln inmate
Omaha daycare closing after U.K. COVID-19 variant outbreak, cites ‘smear campaign’
An LSO deputy at the scene of a rollover crash near 176th & Highway 2.
Medical episode leads to rollover crash Monday evening
Nebraska pharmacies vaccinating all adults

Latest News

President Joe Biden calls the new Georgia voting law "an atrocity."
GOP governors ignore Biden’s latest plea on mask mandates
Derek Chauvin's trial in death of George Floyd begins with showing jurors video of his final...
Witnesses: Onlooker anger increased as Floyd stopped moving
Signs, floral bouquets and tributes stand along side a police cruiser parked in front of the...
Slain Colorado officer remembered for service to others
FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 file photo, a worker completes an electric car ID.3 body...
Volkswagen hoaxes media with fake news release as a joke
Erik and Nickie Oliva battled colorectal cancer.
Erik and Nickie Oliva battled colorectal cancer.