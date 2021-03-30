Breezy and much cooler for Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front has moved through Nebraska and that means it will be much cooler and blustery for Tuesday. Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and much cooler Tuesday afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s and a northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Breezy conditions expected Tuesday. Occasional wind gusts up to 35 mph. (1011 Weather Team)

It will be much cooler Tuesday with highs in the 40s to lower 50s across Nebraska. (1011 Weather Team)

Clear to partly cloudy for tonight and chilly. Lows in the upper 20s. More sunshine is expected on Wednesday, however, it will still be a bit breezy and cool. Highs in the lower 50s with a northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Mainly clear and cold for Wednesday night. Lows could drop into the lower to mid 20s.

Thursday will be mainly sunny and a bit warmer. Highs in the upper 50s, which is right around the average high for this time of year. Friday will be breezy and warmer with the returning to the lower 70s.

Saturday will be sunny and warm with high reaching the upper 70s. We may have our first 80 degree temperature of 2021 on Easter Sunday. Mostly sunny, breezy and warm with the high in the lower 80s Sunday afternoon.

Monday will still be on the warm side with the high around 80. There is a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm late in the day.

Big warm up as we head toward the Holiday Weekend. (1011 Weather Team)

