Cook: “I had a bad feeling” regarding canceled matches vs. PSU

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Penn State’s volleyball team did not play last weekend against Wisconsin. When those matches were canceled, John Cook said he had a “bad feeling” about the Huskers’ upcoming dates against the Nittany Lions.

Both matches between Nebraska and Penn State are canceled due to COVID-19 concerns within the Nittany Lions program. The teams were scheduled to play on Thursday and Friday at the Devaney Center. Fans were going to be allowed inside the Huskers’ home venue for the first time with crowd size expected around 2,700.

“The nightmare for us has been who gets in and who doesn’t,” Cook said. “Its a no win for our ticket people (and) our staff and how they decide that. In some ways, I’m relieved.”

Cook: "If we're going to play in Devaney, I want 8,000 people in there not 2,000 people... I'm just counting the days until we can play in front of 8,000 again."#Huskers @1011_News https://t.co/mmgtOhDWpJ pic.twitter.com/ZhdD0rQFE4 — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) March 30, 2021

The Huskers do not plan to pursue a different opponent, nor will the team hold a public scrimmage. Cook hopes to give his players time off this weekend to rest and focus on the NCAA Tournament. With this weekend’s matches canceled, Nebraska’s regular season abruptly ends with a 14-2 record.

RELATED: Nebraska-Penn State Volleyball matches canceled

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.