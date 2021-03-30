Advertisement

Louvre puts art collection online with virtual tours

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (CNN) – This might make the Mona Lisa smile.

Her home, the Louvre, is going virtual.

The world-famous museum is taking its collection online for all to see.

It means no passport is required to check out masterpieces like the Venus de Milo.

There’s no doubt the global coronavirus pandemic played a role in the move for the Parisian museum.

Less than 3 million people wandered the spacious halls in 2020, down from nearly 10 million in 2019.

The virtual tours put more than 480,000 pieces of art on display on the museum’s website.

Louvre officials say the website is now more user-friendly and immersive.

You can even follow an interactive map of the exhibits, which is a close second to being there in person.

Viewing the art is free -- but images can’t be downloaded or shared.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews at the scene of a single motorcycle crash at Hwy 77 & Princeton Rd.
Woman injured in motorcycle crash Sunday dies from injuries
Omaha daycare closing after U.K. COVID-19 variant outbreak, cites ‘smear campaign’
Nebraska pharmacies vaccinating all adults
32-year-old Jordan Evans
LPD arrests man for stealing a front-end loader while intoxicated
An LSO deputy at the scene of a rollover crash near 176th & Highway 2.
Medical episode leads to rollover crash Monday evening

Latest News

No convictions in case of undercover officer beaten during 2017 protest.
No convictions for ex-officers in St. Louis protest beating
After opening statements, a few hundred protesters gathered outside the courthouse. Speakers...
LIVE: Teen who shot Floyd video says he was ‘begging for his life’
No convictions in case of undercover officer beaten during 2017 protest.
No convictions for 3 St. Louis officers accused of beating colleague
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, talks with Scott Pleus, Deputy Commander of the...
Blinken ends Trump rights plan promoting conservative agenda
Big Ten
Nebraska-Penn State volleyball matches canceled