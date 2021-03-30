Advertisement

LPD investigating reports of gunshots Tuesday morning

No one injured or property damaged after reports of gunshots
No one injured or property damaged after reports of gunshots
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating after gunshots were heard early Tuesday morning.

According to LPD, the gunshots were heard around 3:00 am in the area of 19th st. and Park ave.

When police arrived, they were unable to find any injured people or damaged property.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

