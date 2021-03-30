LPD investigating reports of gunshots Tuesday morning

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating after gunshots were heard early Tuesday morning.

According to LPD, the gunshots were heard around 3:00 am in the area of 19th st. and Park ave.

When police arrived, they were unable to find any injured people or damaged property.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.