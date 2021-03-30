Advertisement

LPD: Man arrested for resisting arrest following disturbance

Seth Larsen mug shot
Seth Larsen mug shot(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man accused of running from officers and resisting arrest during a disturbance call at a northwest Lincoln hotel has been arrested, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Police were dispatched to the Magnuson Hotel at NW 12th and W Adams Sunday just before 10 p.m.

While en route to the scene, officers learned that Seth Larsen, 27, was involved in the disturbance and was wanted on a warrant for controlled substances.

LPD said Larsen took off running when spotted by officers leaving the hotel.

He was quickly tackled by officers, put in handcuffs, and resisted arrest, LPD said.

Larsen was booked into the Lancaster County Jail on the warrant, as well as for felony resisting arrest and obstructing a police officer.

