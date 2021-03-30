Advertisement

Man working on gun violence video killed in Philadelphia

Police were called to the Strawberry Mansion neighborhood around 8 p.m. Monday.
Police were called to the Strawberry Mansion neighborhood around 8 p.m. Monday.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man working on a video about gun violence was shot and killed in Philadelphia, police said.

Police were called to the Strawberry Mansion neighborhood around 8 p.m. Monday.

“This 55-year-old male was working for a production company. They were inside of a private residence. They were interviewing and filming some family members whose children were victims of gun violence in the last two to three years,” Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The man went out to his van to get more equipment and police said he was shot multiple times. Production equipment and two cellphones were found on the sidewalk.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died. Authorities have not released his name.

The shooting was under investigation. Officers were not sure of a motive. No arrests were made.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews at the scene of a single motorcycle crash at Hwy 77 & Princeton Rd.
Woman injured in motorcycle crash Sunday dies from injuries
Omaha daycare closing after U.K. COVID-19 variant outbreak, cites ‘smear campaign’
Chief Nalley says gaining between 10 and 20 more volunteers would definitely put them in a good...
Southwest Fire and Rescue in desperate need of more volunteers
32-year-old Jordan Evans
LPD arrests man for stealing a front-end loader while intoxicated
Emergency crews are at the scene of a semi that’s rolled over at the Highway 77 and I-80...
Semi rolls over at Hwy 77 & I-80

Latest News

On Monday, a flotilla of tugboats, helped by the tides, wrenched the bulbous bow of Ever Given...
With ship now freed, a probe into Suez Canal blockage begins
The graffiti was sprayed on the church building at around 4 a.m. on Palm Sunday.
Church defaced with graffiti on Palm Sunday
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!
GRAPHIC: Asian American woman attacked, security guard doesn't come to her aid
GRAPHIC: Video shows Asian American woman assaulted on NYC street