Medical episode leads to rollover crash Monday evening

An LSO deputy at the scene of a rollover crash near 176th & Highway 2.(Jacilyn Bruns)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 12:06 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says a 50-year-old man was hospitalized after a rollover crash Monday evening.

It happened just after 6:30 p.m. near 176th & Highway 2 in southeastern Lancaster County. LSO tells 10/11 NOW the man suffered a medical episode, lost control of his vehicle and rolled it into a ditch along Highway 2.

First responders from Bennet Volunteer Fire and Lincoln Fire & Rescue arrived at the scene and transported the man to a Lincoln hospital. LSO says his injuries are non-life-threatening. The man is expected to be okay.

