Mother Nature Goes On A Diet...Loses 20-to-35° In Just One Day !

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In the wake of a frontal passage...Tuesday has been blustery and much cooler than Monday...how long will this chillier weather last ?...

I hope you didn’t get spoiled by those highs in the 70s and 80s on Monday...because it is still early in this spring season and “change” is going to be a constant companion. Sometimes the changes will be week-to-week...sometimes day-to-day...and other times hour-to-hour. It’s just part of living in Nebraska during the months of March and April. Dramatically cooler has spilled across the region today...dropping temperatures BELOW AVERAGE for late-March...just 24 hours after summer-like conditions dominated the forecast area on Monday. Cooler-than-normal weather will remain in place for the next 36 hours or so...before we warm back up to seasonal levels by Thursday afternoon.

A warm front will slide east across 10-11 Country on Friday...opening the door once again to a nice warm-up that will rival the conditions we enjoyed on Monday. High temperatures by Friday and Saturday are expected to return to the 70s...with readings in the 80s possible for Easter Sunday. It will be breezy at times...with Friday and Sunday looking like the “windiest” days. While our temperatures will “bounce around” a bit over the next several days...our precipitation pattern will remain fairly constant...meaning little-to-no moisture all the way through Easter Sunday.

Your Lincoln Forecast...

TUESDAY NIGHT: Variable cloudiness early...then becoming clear-to-partly cloudy and seasonably chilly. Lows in the middle 20s. Northwest winds of 10-to-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening...diminishing to 5 to 10 mph later.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy again. Seasonably cool with highs in the upper 40s-to-low 50s. Northwest winds of 10 to 20 mph...with gusts to 30 or 35 mph at times.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear and quite chilly again. Lows in the lower-to-mid 20s. North winds of 10-to-20 mph in the evening...switching to the southeast at 5 to 10 mph late.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and a bit milder by the afternoon. Highs in the mid-to-upper 50s. South winds of 5 to 15 mph...increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

