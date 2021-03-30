Advertisement

Multi-hour standoff leads to arrest in Columbus

A man is in custody after the Columbus Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol responded to a home on 21st Street in Columbus Monday night
A man is in custody after the Columbus Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol...
A man is in custody after the Columbus Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol responded to a home on 21st Street in Columbus Monday night.(News Channel Nebraska)
By News Channel Nebraska
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Neb. (KOLN) - A man is in custody after the Columbus Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol responded to a home on 21st Street in Columbus Monday night.

Traffic was shut down on 21st Street between 31st and 32nd Avenues. K9 units were spotted by witnesses on the scene. Multiple witnesses reported a multiple-hours standoff that ended in an arrest at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Official details are currently limited, pending comment from authorities.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews at the scene of a single motorcycle crash at Hwy 77 & Princeton Rd.
Woman injured in motorcycle crash Sunday dies from injuries
Omaha daycare closing after U.K. COVID-19 variant outbreak, cites ‘smear campaign’
Lincoln Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at 48th and Van Dorn Street on Sunday at around...
LPD responds to two-vehicle crash at 48th and Van Dorn Street
Emergency crews are at the scene of a semi that’s rolled over at the Highway 77 and I-80...
Semi rolls over at Hwy 77 & I-80
Crews at the scene of a single-vehicle crash near 33rd & Folkways.
Emergency personnel respond to crash near 33rd & Folkways

Latest News

26421060 - health care nurse holding elderly lady's hand with caring attitude.
Dementia taking toll during pandemic, how to spot the signs
Nebraska pharmacies vaccinating all adults
Scott Frost
Scott Frost Presser
It’s a busy day at RelyCare Pharmacy, with hundreds of vaccines going into arms. But it’s about...
Nebraska pharmacies ready for vaccine rush