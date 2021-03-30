Multi-hour standoff leads to arrest in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Neb. (KOLN) - A man is in custody after the Columbus Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol responded to a home on 21st Street in Columbus Monday night.

Traffic was shut down on 21st Street between 31st and 32nd Avenues. K9 units were spotted by witnesses on the scene. Multiple witnesses reported a multiple-hours standoff that ended in an arrest at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Official details are currently limited, pending comment from authorities.

