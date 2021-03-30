Nebraska-Penn State volleyball matches canceled

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - This week’s Nebraska vs. Penn State volleyball matches at the Bob Devaney Sports Center have been canceled.

According to the Huskers Athletic Department, “the decision was mutually agreed upon out of an abundance of caution surrounding the health and safety of the student-athletes, coaches and staff relating to COVID-19.”

The contests will not be rescheduled.

The Huskers, 14-2 and ranked No. 4 in the AVCA Poll, will turn their attention to the NCAA Tournament, which begins April 14 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.

The first round will be played April 14, and the second round will be played April 15. After a two-day break, the regional semifinals and finals will be played on April 18-19.

The NCAA Semifinals are set for Thursday, April 22, and the NCAA Championship will be on Saturday, April 24.The Division I Women’s Volleyball Selection Show is on Sunday, April 4 at 3 p.m. (CT) on ESPNU. The field of 48 teams will be announced for this season’s championship.

