Nebraska pharmacies vaccinating all adults

By Bayley Bischof
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Monday was a busy day at RelyCare Pharmacy, with hundreds of vaccines going into arms. But it’s about to get busier.

“Our list is growing as we’re standing here, we’re taking care of people as quickly as possible,” said Dr. Monty Scheele, Pharmacist.

They’re one of the pharmacies participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. Now, they’re able to vaccinate those 18 and up across the state with DHHS saying they’ve made this change to remove barriers between Nebraskans and vaccines.

Also participating are all of Lincoln’s Hy-Vee Locations. They said while vaccine allocations are going up, so is demand.

“It varies by location but when we’re at the beginning of a newly eligible age group versus several weeks down the road,” said Christina Gayman, Director of Public Relations, Hy-Vee. “We’re seeing those allocations all scheduled within a few hours.”

Hy-Vee is first come first serve with online registrations.

“The demand is greater than the supply right now so be patient, follow our Facebook pages, we post there when we have new appointments go live,” Gayman said.

At RelyCare, individuals can’t schedule online. They’ll have to get on a waitlist, and RelyCare is still doing some prioritization.

“We’re looking at medical conditions and at age, so we are going to take care of those 60 and over first then work on the list,” said said Dr. Scheele.

Their main message is that even though you’re eligible now, it may take a little while to get your shot scheduled.

‘We can’t prioritize everyone at the same time, we’re doing the very best we can,” said Dr. Scheele.

You can use the website vaccinespotter.com to keep an eye out for vaccine appointments. If you look at availability, you’ll find appointments open at pharmacies west of Lincoln and Omaha. In a statement, DHHS said Nebraskans are welcome to look for vaccine appointments at pharmacies outside of their own county.

