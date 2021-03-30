Advertisement

Security system alerts neighbor of burglary

(VNL)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 30, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department said a neighbor in the area of 32nd Street and Yankee Hill Road got an alert from his security system early Tuesday morning.

The neighbor saw two people walking through the apartment complex’s garage doors.

The man yelled at them to stop, and they took off running.

As they ran off, they dropped stolen tools along the way. Officers couldn’t find the duo.

The investigation is ongoing.

