Advertisement

State lawmakers push for a cap on property tax increase

By Jared Austin
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Sen. Tom Briese said Nebraska is relying too much on property taxes to fund the local government. He said this is hurting the state’s economy.

“I think it’s unconscionable to let that happen and that really is the purpose of this bill to prevent that from happening going forward,” Sen. Briese said.

Briese said the state’s property tax rate is growing much faster than inflation and wages in the state.

According to national tax data, Nebraska ranks 8th highest in property taxes.

On average, a homeowner in Nebraska pays just shy of $2,800 in property taxes each year. If that number increases next year at the 4.4 percent rate, which is the average over the last 10 years, It’d go up by 122 dollars.

But, with this bill capping increases at 3 percent, it can only go up 83 dollars; saving taxpayers right around $40.

Sen. Briese said, “It’s not a whole lot different than what property taxes have been increasing for the last 10 years, but it is some measure of benefit for our taxpayers.”

The Nebraska State Education Association is opposed to the idea as officials said it’ll take away the tax dollars schools use during the year.

NSEA executive director Maddie Fennell said, “If we want to do something on property tax reform, we have to look at how we’re funding our schools differently. It’s not a spending problem, it’s a funding problem.”

Education officials said property tax isn’t the only issue, but what the state provides in funding through state aid.

“I don’t know how we expect districts to continue to grow on less money,” Fennell said.

NSEA officials want state lawmakers to readjust their tax reform to include sales and income tax along with property tax.

Both Sen. Briese and the NSEA want the state to provide schools with more state aid. This is why Sen. Briese has introduced a potential constitutional amendment to make the state pay for all educational expenses for K-12 schools.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews at the scene of a single motorcycle crash at Hwy 77 & Princeton Rd.
Woman injured in motorcycle crash Sunday dies from injuries
Omaha daycare closing after U.K. COVID-19 variant outbreak, cites ‘smear campaign’
Lincoln Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at 48th and Van Dorn Street on Sunday at around...
LPD responds to two-vehicle crash at 48th and Van Dorn Street
Emergency crews are at the scene of a semi that’s rolled over at the Highway 77 and I-80...
Semi rolls over at Hwy 77 & I-80
Crews at the scene of a single-vehicle crash near 33rd & Folkways.
Emergency personnel respond to crash near 33rd & Folkways

Latest News

An LSO deputy at the scene of a rollover crash near 176th & Highway 2.
Medical episode leads to rollover crash Monday evening
A man is in custody after the Columbus Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol...
Multi-hour standoff leads to arrest in Columbus
26421060 - health care nurse holding elderly lady's hand with caring attitude.
Dementia taking toll during pandemic, how to spot the signs
State lawmakers push for a cap on the property tax increase.
State lawmakers push for a cap on property tax increases