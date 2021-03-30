Advertisement

University extends Nebraska Promise deadline to May 1

(WDTV)
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Students will have an additional month to qualify for the Nebraska Promise financial aid program under a deadline extension announced today by University of Nebraska System President Ted Carter.

All campuses in the NU system are extending from April 1 to May 1 the priority date by which students can file the 2021-22 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and qualify for the Nebraska Promise. The Nebraska Promise guarantees that tuition will be covered for qualifying Nebraska students with family incomes of $60,000 or less.

“These are unusual times, and we want to provide students and families with as much flexibility as possible as they plan for college,” Carter said. “With the Nebraska Promise, our message to Nebraskans is that a high-quality, affordable university education is within reach. I thank our campus teams for taking extra steps to put students first, and I encourage students to take advantage of this additional opportunity to qualify for critical financial aid.”

Launched in 2020, the Nebraska Promise covers full undergraduate tuition costs for Nebraska students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, University of Nebraska at Omaha, University of Nebraska at Kearney and University of Nebraska Medical Center. Students must meet academic qualifications and have a family income of $60,000 or less. No separate application is required, but students must complete the FAFSA each year to remain eligible.

In the program’s first year, more than 7,000 students qualified for the Nebraska Promise – an 18 percent increase over the number of students who qualified for the university’s previous need-based financial aid program in 2019.

Complete details and eligibility requirements for the Nebraska Promise are available here.

Students who do not qualify for the Nebraska Promise still may qualify for other forms of financial aid by filling out the FAFSA. Students and families are encouraged to contact campus offices of undergraduate admissions with questions and requests for assistance:

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews at the scene of a single motorcycle crash at Hwy 77 & Princeton Rd.
Woman injured in motorcycle crash Sunday dies from injuries
An inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln was apprehended in...
Multi-hour standoff in Columbus leads to arrest of missing Lincoln inmate
Omaha daycare closing after U.K. COVID-19 variant outbreak, cites ‘smear campaign’
An LSO deputy at the scene of a rollover crash near 176th & Highway 2.
Medical episode leads to rollover crash Monday evening
Nebraska pharmacies vaccinating all adults

Latest News

Erik and Nickie Oliva battled colorectal cancer.
Erik and Nickie Oliva battled colorectal cancer.
She's a Scientist - Rebecca Roston
She's a Scientist - Rebecca Roston
Playing It Cool...Then Warming It Up !
Mother Nature Goes On A Diet...Loses 20-to-35° In Just One Day !
Nebraska babies born in 2020 gifted Meadowlark Savings Pledge funds