Video auditions to decide anthem singers at 2021 CWS

Courtesy: Lauren Sparks
Courtesy: Lauren Sparks(KOLNKGIN)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Organizers of the College World Series are opening its talent search for national anthem singers to everyone in the country.

Soloists, duos and groups can submit videos for consideration. Fourteen will be chosen, with the top 12 shown on the video boards at TD Ameritrade Park at the first 12 games. Additional videos will be used if there are 13th and 14th games.

Submissions can be a cappella or with accompaniment or audio engineering tools. Unlike previous years, performers will not need to be in Omaha at any point in the process.

Applications can be found online at www.cwsomaha.com. Deadline is 11:59 p.m. CDT April 18. Winners will be notified via email by mid-May.

