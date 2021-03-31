Advertisement

Delta to join other US airlines in ending empty middle seats

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, a passenger wears a face mask she travels...
FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, a passenger wears a face mask she travels on a Delta Air Lines flight after taking off from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta. Delta Air Lines will stop blocking middle seats in May, meaning that no more U.S. airlines will limit capacity on flights to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19. Delta's announcement Wednesday, March 31, reverses a policy that had been in place since last April.(Charlie Riedel | AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Delta Air Lines will stop blocking middle seats in May, meaning that no more U.S. airlines will limit capacity on flights to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Delta’s announcement Wednesday reverses a policy that had been in place since last April.

At one time, several other airlines including Southwest, Alaska and JetBlue had also limited seating, while United never did and American did only for a short time.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian says nearly 65% of people who flew on Delta last year expect to have at least one dose of the new vaccines by May 1, giving Delta the confidence to sell flights to full capacity.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln was apprehended in...
Multi-hour standoff in Columbus leads to arrest of missing Lincoln inmate
Big Ten
Nebraska-Penn State volleyball matches canceled
An LSO deputy at the scene of a rollover crash near 176th & Highway 2.
Medical episode leads to rollover crash Monday evening
LLCHD reports one additional COVID-19 death
John Cook
Cook: “I had a bad feeling” regarding canceled matches vs. PSU

Latest News

Electric scooter pilot program.
Electric scooter pilot program.
Midwestern Pet Foods has voluntarily recalled 10 of its dog and cat food brands, a company...
Pet food recall: Possible salmonella risk
City of Lincoln reaches next steps in Police Chief search
The individual wanted for Monday’s assault of a 65-year-old Asian woman was arrested and...
Suspect in attack on Asian American woman in NYC arrested
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird nominated Acting Fire Chief David Engler to become the next Chief of...
Engler nominated as Lincoln Fire Chief