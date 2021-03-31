Advertisement

Gov. Ricketts opposes vaccine passports

Vaccine passports are sparking a worldwide debate.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Biden administration is working on a system for people to prove they’ve been vaccinated against coronavirus.

The so-called “vax pass” or vaccine passport could be used by individuals in the workplace, in school or traveling internationally.

Wednesday, Governor Pete Ricketts spoke out against the implementation of a vaccine passport, saying it would limit the freedoms of Nebraskans and use sensitive health information.

“Nebraska will not participate in any vaccine passport program,” said Gov. Ricketts.  “This concept violates two central tenets of the American system: freedom of movement and healthcare privacy.  Nebraska will take any necessary action to protect the private health information of our citizens and the freedoms we cherish.”

But according to a senior White House official, multiple agencies are involved in the planning, and vaccine credentials could play a role in multiple aspects of daily life.

The travel industry in particular has been calling on the federal government to develop a kind of universal “vax pass” system.

According to a Washington Post story, the demand for the pass is expected to become more urgent as more Americans get vaccinated every day.

