Advertisement

Grand Island murder suspect says not guilty

Suspect facing four felony charges including second degree murder
Cody Clark pleaded not guilty to Second Degree Murder in the February death of Donald Carlin.
Cody Clark pleaded not guilty to Second Degree Murder in the February death of Donald Carlin.(KSNB)
By Lorena Carmona
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man accused of killing his step-father pleaded not guilty Tuesday to second degree murder.

Cody Clark, 27, is charged in the February death of Donald Carlin after he got involved in an argument between Carlin and his mother, who was married to the victim.

He’s charged with second degree murder, first-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. On Tuesday, Clark pleaded not guilty to all four charges.

Clark’s bond is set at $750,000. A pre-trial hearing for Clark is scheduled next month in Hall County District Court.

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln was apprehended in...
Multi-hour standoff in Columbus leads to arrest of missing Lincoln inmate
Big Ten
Nebraska-Penn State volleyball matches canceled
An LSO deputy at the scene of a rollover crash near 176th & Highway 2.
Medical episode leads to rollover crash Monday evening
LLCHD reports one additional COVID-19 death
John Cook
Cook: “I had a bad feeling” regarding canceled matches vs. PSU

Latest News

Electric scooter pilot program.
Electric scooter pilot program.
Ricketts explains why he opposes bill extending unemployment to immigrants
Ricketts explains why he opposes bill extending unemployment to immigrants
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts explains why he is opposed to legalizing medical marijuana in the...
Ricketts emphasizes 'marijuana is illegal'
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Ricketts gives update on COVID-19 vaccines in Nebraska