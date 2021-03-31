Grand Island murder suspect says not guilty

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man accused of killing his step-father pleaded not guilty Tuesday to second degree murder.

Cody Clark, 27, is charged in the February death of Donald Carlin after he got involved in an argument between Carlin and his mother, who was married to the victim.

He’s charged with second degree murder, first-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. On Tuesday, Clark pleaded not guilty to all four charges.

Clark’s bond is set at $750,000. A pre-trial hearing for Clark is scheduled next month in Hall County District Court.

