“Gritty Beats Pretty” mantra helps Huskers to best start in 12 seasons

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - When Will Bolt was hired as Nebraska’s baseball coach, he said he wanted a tough, hard-working team. Those traits are emerging in Bolt’s second season, which has the Huskers near the top of the Big Ten standings. Nebraska owns an 11-4 record, which is the program’s best start since 2009.

“That’s what we’re trying to find - the perfect kind of guys that are going to be the grittiest,” Bolt said. “Even if you’re not knocking down the wall with every swing, you’re just being very competitive.”

Bolt says the Huskers have a chart of “grit plays” from each game. Bolt, who played Nebraska’s 2002 College World Series team, applauds aggressiveness, especially on the base paths. The Huskers have successfully swiped 14 bases on 16 attempts so far this season.

“Guys have embraced it,” senior outfielder Joe Acker said. “I think it helps guys to stop thinking about themselves and care about doing whatever it takes to win.”

Nebraska is currently on a 6-game winning streak. The Huskers travel to Illinois this weekend with the series opener scheduled for Friday at 6:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.