In-Person Interviews resume, Huskers talk Spring Football

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the first time since 2019, in-person interviews are being conducted inside Memorial Stadium. Reporters greeted Nebraska football coaches on Wednesday morning, following the Huskers’ second practice of spring football. Mike Dawson, Sean Beckton, Greg Austin, and Travis Fisher all spoke to the media regarding the Huskers’ progress and outlook for the 2021 campaign.

Beckton praised newcomers Thomas Fidone and James Carnie, who graduated high school early to participate in spring drills. Fidone is a 5-star recruit who’s practiced with Nebraska’s first, second, and third-string offense.

Dawson, meanwhile, says the Huskers are bigger, faster, and stronger following a productive winter in the weight room. Dawson added the title of Special Teams Coordinator over the off-season, which is a welcomed challenge for the assistant coach.

“When the boss asks you to do a job asks you to do a job, you don’t generally say no,” Dawson said. He adds that other coaches will assist in guiding the Huskers’ special teams efforts. Dawson served as the special teams coordinator at Boston College from 2009 to 2011.

Fisher, who coaches Nebraska’s defensive backs, believes the Huskers can have an elite secondary in 2021. The Huskers return starting safeties Deontai Williams and Marquel Dismuke, who opted to play an additional season of college football. Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt, who had two interceptions last fall, is returning an All-Big Ten selection.

Austin praised the Huskers’ versatility along the offensive line. He listed several players who are practicing at various positions this spring, including Norris grad Nouredin Nouili.

Nebraska plans to practice again on Friday. The Huskers will work out 14 times leading up to the Red vs. White Scrimmage on May 1st.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.