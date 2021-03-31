Lincoln family brings awareness to Cerebral Palsy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - March is National Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month. In the U.S., nearly three out of every 1,000 children are diagnosed with the condition, making it the most common motor disability in kids, according to the CDC.

When 10/11 NOW’s Kamri Sylve met three-year-old Howard McBride, he was literally running circles around her, which is something you may not think a child with Cerebral palsy can do since the disorder affects a person’s ability to move. However, this doesn’t stop him from being a typical toddler.

When Howard was born, his mom tells us that he couldn’t breathe and wasn’t getting oxygen, leading to seizures and then tremors. This lead him to being put in an incubator and the NICU for more than a week. They finally left the hospital, and fast forward a year, McBride says her son wasn’t exactly mastering his milestones and could barely walk a short distance without falling.

After some tests and seeing an nephrologist, Howard was diagnosed with Cerebral palsy at two years old.

“He takes all the obstacles in front of him. He amazes me. He just doesn’t stop. He has that toddler mentality that if he wants to do something, he’s going to figure out how to do it, whether it’s harder for him or not,” said Liz McBride, Howard’s mom.

After his diagnosis, Howard began receiving physical and occupational therapy every week. Through financial help from the nonprofit, United Cerebral Palsy of Nebraska, Howard received ankle foot orthotics also known as AFOs. They help Howard’s ankles remain stable while walking and keep him elevated.

Having overtoned muscles in his right arm and both legs and extremely tight hamstrings make motor skills come a challenge for the toddler. All of this, his parents agree won’t stop him from having a bright future.

“I just want him to be happy. I want him to find what he loves to do. If it’s music, if it’s sports, if it’s writing, whatever it is, I just want him to find something that makes him happy and be bale to do that. I want him to know that we support him, the community supports him, and there are people out there that want to help him,” said Mike McBride.

The McBrides tell 10/11 even though hearing the diagnosis of their son’s condition was hard, it came as a relief in some way, which allowed them to move forward and get him the help he needs.

Something doctors told the McBrides that Howard would probably never be able to do is play sports, but his parents have high hopes for him, and doing just that is one of many.

The McBrides say not only has their support come from family, friends and those on social media, but they give a big shout out to United Cerebral Palsy of Nebraska, which has helped them navigate life with Howard, providing education, advocacy, grants and programs. More information can be found HERE.

