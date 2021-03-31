Advertisement

Lincoln family brings awareness to Cerebral Palsy

At two years old, Howard McBride was diagnosed with Cerebral palsy, but that doesn't stop him...
At two years old, Howard McBride was diagnosed with Cerebral palsy, but that doesn't stop him from being a typical toddler.(KOLN)
By Kamri Sylve
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - March is National Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month. In the U.S., nearly three out of every 1,000 children are diagnosed with the condition, making it the most common motor disability in kids, according to the CDC.

When 10/11 NOW’s Kamri Sylve met three-year-old Howard McBride, he was literally running circles around her, which is something you may not think a child with Cerebral palsy can do since the disorder affects a person’s ability to move. However, this doesn’t stop him from being a typical toddler.

When Howard was born, his mom tells us that he couldn’t breathe and wasn’t getting oxygen, leading to seizures and then tremors. This lead him to being put in an incubator and the NICU for more than a week. They finally left the hospital, and fast forward a year, McBride says her son wasn’t exactly mastering his milestones and could barely walk a short distance without falling.

After some tests and seeing an nephrologist, Howard was diagnosed with Cerebral palsy at two years old.

“He takes all the obstacles in front of him. He amazes me. He just doesn’t stop. He has that toddler mentality that if he wants to do something, he’s going to figure out how to do it, whether it’s harder for him or not,” said Liz McBride, Howard’s mom.

After his diagnosis, Howard began receiving physical and occupational therapy every week. Through financial help from the nonprofit, United Cerebral Palsy of Nebraska, Howard received ankle foot orthotics also known as AFOs. They help Howard’s ankles remain stable while walking and keep him elevated.

Having overtoned muscles in his right arm and both legs and extremely tight hamstrings make motor skills come a challenge for the toddler. All of this, his parents agree won’t stop him from having a bright future.

“I just want him to be happy. I want him to find what he loves to do. If it’s music, if it’s sports, if it’s writing, whatever it is, I just want him to find something that makes him happy and be bale to do that. I want him to know that we support him, the community supports him, and there are people out there that want to help him,” said Mike McBride.

The McBrides tell 10/11 even though hearing the diagnosis of their son’s condition was hard, it came as a relief in some way, which allowed them to move forward and get him the help he needs.

Something doctors told the McBrides that Howard would probably never be able to do is play sports, but his parents have high hopes for him, and doing just that is one of many.

The McBrides say not only has their support come from family, friends and those on social media, but they give a big shout out to United Cerebral Palsy of Nebraska, which has helped them navigate life with Howard, providing education, advocacy, grants and programs. More information can be found HERE.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln was apprehended in...
Multi-hour standoff in Columbus leads to arrest of missing Lincoln inmate
An LSO deputy at the scene of a rollover crash near 176th & Highway 2.
Medical episode leads to rollover crash Monday evening
Big Ten
Nebraska-Penn State volleyball matches canceled
LLCHD reports one additional COVID-19 death
John Cook
Cook: “I had a bad feeling” regarding canceled matches vs. PSU

Latest News

Anyone with information is asked to call (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402)...
10/11 This Morning's Crime Stoppers
Meet Cabbage! If you'd like to set up an adoption appointment, you can call the Pieloch Pet...
10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!
(Source: KOLN)
Nebraska lawmakers to debate medical marijuana legalization