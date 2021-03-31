LPD event collects unwanted legal/illegal firearms no questions asked

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department will be holding an event this weekend where they’ll be collecting unwanted legal or illegal firearms, ammunition and attachments, no questions asked.

LPD is hosting Gun Amnesty Day on Saturday, April 3 at 1501 N 27th Street from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

LPD said firearms should be carried in the trunk or back seat of a vehicle in an open box, bag or container.

Once at the drop off site, LPD said people need to tell officers where the firearm is located and let them retrieve the firearm from your car.

Officers said it’s preferred that firearms be surrendered unloaded and any breaches, slides, bolts, cylinders or actions should be open. Though, if you’re not familiar with how to unload the firearm, take it safely to the event and alert the officer at your car that the weapon may be loaded.

Hope LNK will be handing out 90 free gun lock boxes.

Officers said this is a good opportunity to safely get rid of firearms, legal or illegal, you no longer want. You simply drive up, drop off and drive away.

