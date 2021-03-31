LPD: Man who tried racing officer downtown also arrested for sexual assault of teen

dLINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department arrested a man who tried racing a police officer near downtown and later identified him as a sexual assault suspect.

On November 28, around 1 a.m., LPD said an officer spoke with a 15-year-old girl in Oak Lake Park after a car fled from the area at a high rate of speed.

LPD said the girl told officers she had been picked up by a man who brought her to the park where they had sex. According to police, the girl was told the man was 17-years-old; however, officers learned he was actually 25-years-old.

Investigators said they confirmed the man’s identity as Ahmed Baqli through cell phone records and a photo lineup with the victim.

On March 22 around 2:30 a.m., LPD said an officer saw a white 2004 Toyota Solara near Antelope Valley Parkway and P Street in the lane next to the officer.

LPD said the driver, identified as Baqli, made eye contact with the officer, saluted them, revved the engine and then took off at a high rate of speed estimated over 60 mph.

Officers said the car swerved over lanes of traffic and took an abrupt turn onto Vine Street. LPD said the officer conducted a traffic stop and Baqli was upset over being stopped.

LPD said Baqli did not have any identification or paperwork for the car, but he did identify himself.

Officers determined Baqli was under the influence of narcotics and police said they found a small bag, 0.1 grams, of cocaine and a concealed knife with knuckle cut outs for the handle near his ankle.

Baqli was arrested and is facing the following charges:

Possession of a controlled substance

DUI

Carrying a concealed weapon

Reckless driving

No proof of ownership for vehicle

Baqli was interviewed by an investigator while still in the Lancaster County Jail on Tuesday in reference to the sexual assault investigation. He was then arrested for 1st degree sexual assault.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.