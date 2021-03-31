LSO investigating road rage incident on Hwy 77

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office are looking into a road rage incident that happened this week.

According to Sheriff Terry Wagner, the incident happened on Tuesday around 2:30 p.m., just south of the construction zone on Highway 77, near Wittstruck Road.

Sheriff Wagner said the victim called and reported that he was threatened by a driver that cut in front of him, slammed on the brakes and had been tailgating him.

The victim told LSO deputies that the other driver pulled in front of him, forcing him to stop. From there, the suspect got out of the car and approached the victim screaming, according to Sheriff Wagner.

Sheriff Wagner said while the suspect was screaming, the victim saw a 9mm handgun in his waistband.

LSO is looking for the suspect who is said to be driving a 2000 dark purple Honda Hatchback. Sheriff Wagner said the man is described as 18 to 19-years-old, 6-ft tall and very skinny.

If you know anything about this case, call LSO investigators at (402) 441-6500.

