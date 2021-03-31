Advertisement

Nebraskan suffered “significant medical event” after vaccination; Investigation begins

(AP)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Department of Health and Human Services has been made aware that a medical worker in the Four Corners Health District experienced a significant medical event a week after receiving their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.  The individual is in their late 40s. The Four Corners district covers Butler, Polk, Seward, and York Counties.

The incident will be entered into VAERS, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, a national vaccine safety surveillance program run by CDC and the FDA. Anytime a death or any adverse event occurs post vaccination, the case must be reported into VAERS. This process allows the CDC and FDA to closely monitor and assess any adverse events, for ongoing safety evaluations. As is standard protocol for any significant incident reported in VAERS it will be fully reviewed.  The event occurred in late March and the individual received the vaccine in Mid-March.

Dr. Gary Anthone, Nebraska’s Chief Medical Officer said, “We are truly saddened to learn of this occurrence.  It has been a tremendously tough year for Nebraskans and especially health care staff who have been on the frontlines of the pandemic since last year. We will share the results of the CDC review as soon as they are provided to us.  While we remain confident in the safety of the vaccine, we will continue to monitor these types of situations. I cannot speculate on this particular incident; however, it is more likely that underlying factors contribute to medical events when they occur days or weeks after a vaccine has been administered. I cannot stress how important it is for individuals concerned about vaccination, particularly if they may have high-risk conditions, to consult their medical provider.”

Over 405,162 Moderna vaccinations have been administered in Nebraska to-date.  Vaccination is the best line of defense against the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED: CDC review finds recent Nebraska death was unrelated to COVID-19 vaccine

