Ready Or Not...Here Comes April !

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The new month will start a bit chilly...but quickly warm as we head into Easter weekend...

High pressure will translate into a stretch of dry-and-warm weather for the local forecast area. It will be breezy-to-windy at times...but those winds will be coming at us from the south and helping to boost afternoon temperatures into the 70s...and even some 80s...as we break for the upcoming holiday weekend.

Not only will temperatures be unseasonably warm...but dry conditions are currently expected all the way through Easter Sunday. Most outdoor plans should be in great shape over this period...but we do need to remind everyone that the warm readings...dry conditions...and periodically gusty winds will continue to create high fire danger at times. PLEASE be very careful with any outdoor burning or grilling over the next several days. Warmer-than-average temperatures will continue into early next week with small shower-and-thunderstorm chances Monday...Tuesday and Wednesday...and if our current forecast verifies it’s a pretty good bet that a lot of us will welcome any rain chance by then.

Your Lincoln Forecast...

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Becoming mostly clear and quite chilly once again. Lows in the upper teens-to-lower 20s. Northeast winds of 10-to-20 mph early in the evening will diminish to 5-to-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny and a little milder. Highs of 55-to-60°. South-southeast winds of 8-to-18 mph...with gusts to 25 mph possible in the afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Staying breezy and not nearly as cold. Lows in the mid 30s-to-around 40°. South-southeast winds of 10-to-20 mph...with gusts to 30 mph possible.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny...windy...and warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds of 15-to-30 mph...with gusts to 35-or-40 mph at times.

