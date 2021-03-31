Wednesday Forecast: Still breezy and cool

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More sunshine is expected Wednesday but it will still be on the breezy side and cool. Mostly sunny skies, breezy and cool with the afternoon high temperature around 50. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with a few gusts up to 30 mph.

Mostly sunny, breezy and cool across Nebraska for Wednesday. (1011 Weather Team)

Mainly clear skies for tonight, cold and frosty. Lows in the lower to mid 20s with a light northeast wind after midnight.

Mainly clear skies and chilly Wednesday night into Thursday morning. (1011 Weather Team)

Thursday will be mainly sunny, not as breezy and not as cool. Highs on April 1st will be in the upper 50s, which is right around the normal for this time of year. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Friday will be breezy and warmer with high temperature returning to the lower 70s. South wind could gust up to 30 mph at times.

Saturday will be sunny and warm with the afternoon high in the upper 70s. Our first 80 temperature will be possible on Easter Sunday. Highs in the afternoon will be in the lower 80s with a gusty south wind.

Monday will continue to be warm, however, we may have a few more clouds. High Monday afternoon around 80. Slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm on Tuesday with the high in the upper 70s.

A couple of cool days and chilly nights. Big warm up just in time for the Holiday Weekend. (1011 Weather Team)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.