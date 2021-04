LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska picked up a commitment from 3-star recruit Victor Jones, Jr. on Thursday. The wide receiver from Florida pledged to the Huskers, becoming the second commit in the 2022 signing class.

Jones is a 6-foot, 2-inch, 184-pound prospect. He was also recruited by Arkansas, Buffalo, and Cincinnati.

