A tour of Central City’s State Theater

By Jon Vanderford
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The State Theater in Central City is an inviting place to take in a movie. Improvements continue to be made thanks to the State Theater Foundation.

We recently caught up with Kasey Blodgett, who is the treasurer with the State Theater Foundation to talk about the history of the building, and its future. “The theater is a little over 100 years old,” Blodgett said. “It had originally shut down in 2012, due to the switchover to digital projection. The owner decided to shut down. Then, a group of us decided to get together in 2015, and we started a campaign called ‘Save the State Theater’. We formed a foundation, and we came in here with hopes to run movies for the community again.”

That’s just what the group was able to achieve. “When we were getting started, I would say there were 10 or 12 of us who would come here on the weekends and clean,” Blodgett said. “We basically started from scratch. The foundation is a non-profit. So, any money raised pays for the movies and concessions. The theater is run by volunteers. The auditorium has 201 seats. The seats are newly-installed with cup holders. There was an upstairs that had another screen, but we don’t offer that right now.”

Operators of the State Theater says having a theater like this is important. “I have little kids, so I don’t have the problem right now,” Blodgett said. “But I’d rather have (kids) stay in town than drive all the way to Grand Island. We try to have movies for kids, all the way to action movies for adults. We are trying to improve the exterior of the building, so we have some new projects coming along for that. The new entrance is a good feature, as it makes it much easier for all customers to come to the movies. Everything is coming together now,” Blodgett said.

