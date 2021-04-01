Advertisement

Caught on Camera: Deer crashes through school bus window, lands on student

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POWHATAN, Co., Va. (WWBT) - It was anything but an average school bus ride early Thursday, April 1, when a deer crashed through the window and landed on a student.

The incident involved one of the buses from Powhatan High School and had students on it at the time.

Bus video shows the deer coming through the windshield and landing on a student in the first seat. The deer then runs around a bit before the driver is able to get the door open to let it out.

School officials said there were no injuries and the deer appeared to be OK.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Most Read

Nebraskan suffered “significant medical event” after vaccination; Investigation begins
The latest information on how to find a COVID-19 vaccine in Nebraska
Every adult in Nebraska can get a COVID Vaccine; Here’s how
A nurse treats a COVID-19 patient in Bryan Health's COVID-19 isolation unit.
“We’re getting anxious,” Bryan Health nurses urge community to remain vigilant
A Union Pacific train derailed Wednesday afternoon in Gibbon.
One line back up following train derailment in Gibbon
LSO investigating road rage incident on Hwy 77

Latest News

Nebraska DHHS to hold vaccine clinics for high risk Nebraskans
Nebraska DHHS to hold clinics for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities
Above average temperatures expected across the area Friday.
Warming trend continues through the weekend
Refunds will be sent directly to taxpayers, likely starting in May and continuing into the...
IRS will automatically send refunds for unemployment tax breaks
This image provided by Olivia Oxley shows a wheelbarrow filled with pennies, March 20, 2021 in...
Coin firm pays it forward after Georgia man paid in pennies