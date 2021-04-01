Advertisement

Gordon throws out first pitch on Opening Day

(KOLNKGIN)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In the Kansas City Royals’ first game since Alex Gordon’s retirement, the 3-time All-Star was back on the field at Kauffman Stadium. Gordon threw out the ceremonial first pitch and was recognized rior to Kansas City’s Opening Day match-up against the Texas Rangers.

Gordon, a Lincoln native and All-American at the University of Nebraska, played his entire professional baseball career in the Royals’ organization. He won eight Gold Gloves, was selected to the MLB All-Star game three times, and led Kansas City to the World Series title in 2015.

Gordon retired following the 2020 season to spend more time with his family. His wife and three children live in suburban Kansas City, while his mother remains in Lincoln.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraskan suffered “significant medical event” after vaccination; Investigation begins
The latest information on how to find a COVID-19 vaccine in Nebraska
Every adult in Nebraska can get a COVID Vaccine; Here’s how
A nurse treats a COVID-19 patient in Bryan Health's COVID-19 isolation unit.
“We’re getting anxious,” Bryan Health nurses urge community to remain vigilant
A Union Pacific train derailed Wednesday afternoon in Gibbon.
One line back up following train derailment in Gibbon
LSO investigating road rage incident on Hwy 77

Latest News

Nebraska dugout at Hawks Field
Huskers look to stay hot during road series at Illinois
Victor Jones, Jr. is a 3-star recruit from Florida.
3-star receiver Jones commits to Nebraska
The hires include General Manager Jason Rathe, Assistant General Manager Derek Engelbart,...
Huskers Athletic Partners announces four hires
dawson
Quotable Dawson takes over as Special Teams Coordinator