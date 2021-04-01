Gordon throws out first pitch on Opening Day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In the Kansas City Royals’ first game since Alex Gordon’s retirement, the 3-time All-Star was back on the field at Kauffman Stadium. Gordon threw out the ceremonial first pitch and was recognized rior to Kansas City’s Opening Day match-up against the Texas Rangers.

Gordon, a Lincoln native and All-American at the University of Nebraska, played his entire professional baseball career in the Royals’ organization. He won eight Gold Gloves, was selected to the MLB All-Star game three times, and led Kansas City to the World Series title in 2015.

Gordon retired following the 2020 season to spend more time with his family. His wife and three children live in suburban Kansas City, while his mother remains in Lincoln.

