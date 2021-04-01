Huskers look to stay hot during road series at Illinois

Following a four-game sweep of the Minnesota Golden Gophers last weekend at Hawks Field, the Nebraska baseball team (11-4) heads back on the road this weekend for a three-game series in Champaign, Ill., against the Illinois Fighting Illini (7-8).

The Husker take a six-game winning streak into Friday’s series opener, which is set for 6 PM (CT). Saturday’s game is scheduled for 5 PM and the series is set to conclude on Sunday at Noon.

The two teams last met in Champaign during the 2018 season, with Illinois winning the first two games before the Huskers avoided a sweep with a win in the series finale.

The Illini also hosted their home opener last weekend, as they welcomed Northwestern to Illinois Field. Illinois took the series opener on Friday, 12-8, but dropped the series with losses on Saturday, 16-14, and Sunday, 12-5. The high-scoring series featured 22 combined home runs, including 14 during game two.

Nebraska is 7-4 away from Lincoln this year, including a 2-1 record in true road games.

All three games this weekend will be carried on BTN+, a online streaming service through the Big Ten Network.

Fans can listen to Greg Sharpe and Ben McLaughlin call the action this weekend on the Learfield/IMG College Husker Sports Network. Every game this season can be heard for free on Huskers.com and the Official Nebraska Huskers App for both iOS and android devices.

Courtesy; Nebraska Media Relations