Advertisement

‘It’s forever for us’: Dying patient marries fiancée at NC hospital

By WRAL Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 2:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.C. (WRAL) - When a patient at a North Carolina hospital learned he had perhaps only days to live, the one thing he wanted to do before his time was up was to marry the love of his life.

Sarah Myler, 47, and Jeff Benesch, 49, met nine years ago through Facebook, and Myler says it was love at first sight.

“He will do absolutely anything for anybody. He’s been a volunteer firefighter since he was 16,” she said.

Benesch has been hospitalized on and off for months with advanced congestive heart failure. He learned last Thursday he was not eligible for a heart transplant, which means he does not have much time left.

“They told us it could be days, weeks, months. It could be any time. They don’t know,” Myler said.

So, the couple acted fast. With the help of family and Duke Hospital staff, the two had a wedding ceremony outside the hospital Friday. A hospital minister presided over the ceremony, and nurses doubled as wedding coordinators.

“The nurses lined up chairs and made an aisle for me to walk down with tulle and decorated his wheelchair, and they decorated the back of his hospital room door with a whole ‘just married’ sign,” Myler said. “It was important for us to have the moment together. I wanted that as a memory, and he wanted that as a memory.”

Even though their moments as husband and wife will be few, Myler is focused on making them count. She has been commuting about 160 miles daily to visit Benesch and was recently given permission to spend nights at the hospital.

“It’s what you do for the person you love. You’re there for them. It’s ‘til death do us part,’ but it’s beyond that. It’s forever for us. However long we have, it’s forever for us,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WRAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraskan suffered “significant medical event” after vaccination; Investigation begins
The latest information on how to find a COVID-19 vaccine in Nebraska
Every adult in Nebraska can get a COVID Vaccine; Here’s how
LSO investigating road rage incident on Hwy 77
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Nebraska health districts can open COVID-19 vaccine to all Monday, Ricketts says
A nurse treats a COVID-19 patient in Bryan Health's COVID-19 isolation unit.
“We’re getting anxious,” Bryan Health nurses urge community to remain vigilant

Latest News

Police say four people, including a child, were killed during the shooting, and one other...
Frantic family members gather after mass shooting at Calif. office building
The patient, who has advanced congestive heart failure, recently learned he was not eligible...
Hospital staff helps put together wedding for dying patient, fiancée
Police say a shooting at a Southern California office building has killed four people,...
California office building shooting kills 4, including child
James Hardan, a 69-year-old Vietnam veteran, is thankful to 3-year-old Angel, his Maltese...
Vietnam veteran credits family dog with helping him thwart home invasion