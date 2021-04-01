Advertisement

LFR crews save dog stuck inside east Lincoln home during fire

Lincoln Fire & Rescue
Lincoln Fire & Rescue(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Crews with Lincoln Fire and Rescue saved a dog stuck inside a home that was on fire.

On Wednesday, around 12:30 p.m., firefighters were called to a home on Joyce Avenue and Northborough Lane, near 70th and Vine Streets, on a report that smoke detectors were sounding in the home.

LFR said when crews arrived, they saw light smoke coming from the front of the single story home.

Firefighters said they found the fire in the kitchen and were able to extinguish it quickly.

According to LFR, the homeowners said when they arrived home and heard smoke detectors, they opened the front door and saw heavy smoke in the home.

LFR said the homeowner explained she closed the door and called 911.

When crews arrived, everyone was out of the home but firefighters said a dog was still inside. Crews were able to find the dog and bring the animal out safely.

LFR said the fire is still under investigation and damage amount is unknown.

