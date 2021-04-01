Advertisement

Lincoln airport receives $2.4 million grant from FAA

The pandemic has been tough for Lincoln Airport business, but officials continue to look ahead to new opportunities and clearer skies.(KOLN)
By Lorena Carmona
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(KSNB) - The Federal Aviation Administration has awarded more than $11.8 million to Nebraska airports.

The Lincoln Airport will receive $2.4 million to acquire snow removal equipment, rehabilitate the taxiway and taxilanes.

This money is part of the $627.7 million handed out to airports across the country for infrastructure and safety projects through the FY2021 Airport Improvement Program (AIP).

“Airports serve as a lifeline for communities across the nation,” said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. “Modernizing our infrastructure in a way that creates jobs, ensures safety, combats climate change, and fosters equity is a top priority for the Biden-Harris Administration. These Airport Improvement grants will help airports across the country better serve their communities.”

AIP projects promote safety, efficiency, environmental stewardship, infrastructure, and security at the nation’s airports. This grant announcement includes 449 grants to 390 airports in 39 states, Puerto Rico and the Federated States of Micronesia.

The Hastings Municipal Airport will receive $401,953 to construct/modify/expand snow removal equipment building. While the Central Nebraska Regional Airport in Grand Island is receiving $450,000 to acquire snow removal equipment.

Valentine’s Miller Field is getting the most money, $2,800,000, to reconstruct a runway.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE LISTING OF GRANTS

“These grants are an investment in safety and continued innovation,” said FAA Administrator Steve Dickson. “Every airport in every community plays a vital role in our air transportation system.”

Historically, the AIP grant program receives approximately $3.2 billion in Congressional funding each year. The FAA will award more than 1,500 grants this year.

