LPD officers flagged down following assault inside an apartment

Grady Lee Mabry Jr.
Grady Lee Mabry Jr.(Lincoln Police Department)
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department were flagged down following an assault inside an apartment.

On Wednesday around 11 p.m. officers were contacted near 11th and G Streets for a report of an assault.

According to police, a person went to the Rec Center, which has a substation inside, to let officers know about an assault after witnessing it inside an apartment.

LPD said the person led officers to an apartment where a 59-year-old man had a laceration on his neck.

Officers said they found the apartment in disarray and the victim explained that a man he knows, identified as Grady Lee Mabry Jr., came to the home with a knife. According to police, the victim said Mabry swung the knife at him and he tried blocking it.

At one point, police said Mabry held the knife to the victim’s neck and threatened to kill him.

Officers were able to take Mabry into custody but while he was being arrested, police said he dropped a glass pipe with meth residue.

Police said they retrieved the knife where the assault happened. LPD said the victim did not require hospitalization, though he had facial injuries and defensive wounds.

Mabry is facing robbery charges, 2nd degree assault charges and possession of a controlled substance.

