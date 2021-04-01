Advertisement

Milder and not as breezy for Thursday

By Brad Anderson
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High pressure over eastern Nebraska will a mean a cold, frosty start to Thursday. Mainly sunny skies, warmer and not as breezy for Thursday afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s with a south wind developing 5 to 15 mph. Average high in Lincoln on April 1st is 59 degrees.

Mainly clear for tonight, becoming breezy and not as cold. Lows in the upper 30s with a south wind 10 to 20 mph. Friday will be sunny, wind and warmer. Highs in the lower 70s with a south wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Abundant sunshine expected for Saturday and it will be warm with less wind. Highs Saturday afternoon will be in the upper 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with a few gusts around 20 mph. We expect our first 80 degree temperature of 2021 on Sunday. Mostly sunny, breezy and warm for Easter Sunday. Highs in the lower 80s with a south wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Monday will continue to be on the warm side with the high potentially in the mid 80s. A few more clouds will be possible as well. Tuesday will be cooler with the high in the mid 70s and a slight chance for a shower or t’storm. The cool down continues on Wednesday with high in the upper 60s with an isolated shower possible.

