Advertisement

Omaha zoo previews new permanent home for Stingray Beach

(WOWT)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium unveiled the new permanent home for Stingray Beach on Thursday morning.

Dennis Pate, zoo president and CEO, shared information about the exhibit before Zoo Education students came in to feed the stingrays.

The exhibit opens to the public at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Pate said exhibits that allow guests to interact with animals have always been popular attractions for the zoo.

The exhibit has 31 stingrays, with eight more coming in soon that were born at Henry Doorly before the exhibit is eventually home to about 50 stingrays, he said. The stingrays have been part of the zoo for about five or six years.

Previously, the site was a metal building for picnics near the former sea lion pool.

“The sea lion pool — not everybody’s seen that still,” Pate said, as the pandemic kept many regulars from frequenting the zoo these past several months.

The new Stingray Beach site and the sea lion pool that opened last summer are the final parts of the master plan, Pate said.

“Nobody expected us to raise the money to be able to do it in 10, 11 years,” Pate said.

The zoo has lots more plans, he said, but are still working out details with its board of directors and aren’t ready to share — though he did say there is a new flamingo exhibit opening in the months ahead as well as a renovated gorilla exhibit.

Mitch Carl, curator of aquatics at Henry Doorly, said the biggest benefit to the permanent exhibit is that the stingrays can stay put year-round.

“Every year, we’d have to take the stingrays, move them to the aquarium, put them in a temporary holding, move them back, twice a year,” he said. “It was kind of hard on the stingrays and hard on us.”

The tank is also a little deeper, making it a more comfortable environment for the stingrays, he said, noting they have had nine baby stingrays in the last year.

Elizabeth Mulkerrin, vice president of education at the zoo, said the interactive exhibits are important “because it helps develop empathy.”

She said the aquatic exhibits also provide an opportunity to educate Nebraskans about the impacts that waters here have on the ocean.

“Even though we seem far away, those streams, those rivers, that dumps into the ocean, which then affects our stingrays,” she said.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraskan suffered “significant medical event” after vaccination; Investigation begins
The latest information on how to find a COVID-19 vaccine in Nebraska
Every adult in Nebraska can get a COVID Vaccine; Here’s how
LSO investigating road rage incident on Hwy 77
A nurse treats a COVID-19 patient in Bryan Health's COVID-19 isolation unit.
“We’re getting anxious,” Bryan Health nurses urge community to remain vigilant
A Union Pacific train derailed Wednesday afternoon in Gibbon.
Train derailment in Gibbon

Latest News

Lincoln Fire & Rescue
LFR crews save dog stuck inside east Lincoln home during fire
Grady Lee Mabry Jr.
LPD officers flagged down following assault inside an apartment
Deb Fischer
Deb Fischer says she won’t run for Governor
Nurses asking community remain vigilant
Lincoln nurses ask community to stay vigilant with COVID-19 precautions