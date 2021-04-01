Omaha zoo previews new permanent home for Stingray Beach

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium unveiled the new permanent home for Stingray Beach on Thursday morning.

Dennis Pate, zoo president and CEO, shared information about the exhibit before Zoo Education students came in to feed the stingrays.

The exhibit opens to the public at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Pate said exhibits that allow guests to interact with animals have always been popular attractions for the zoo.

The exhibit has 31 stingrays, with eight more coming in soon that were born at Henry Doorly before the exhibit is eventually home to about 50 stingrays, he said. The stingrays have been part of the zoo for about five or six years.

Previously, the site was a metal building for picnics near the former sea lion pool.

“The sea lion pool — not everybody’s seen that still,” Pate said, as the pandemic kept many regulars from frequenting the zoo these past several months.

The new Stingray Beach site and the sea lion pool that opened last summer are the final parts of the master plan, Pate said.

“Nobody expected us to raise the money to be able to do it in 10, 11 years,” Pate said.

The zoo has lots more plans, he said, but are still working out details with its board of directors and aren’t ready to share — though he did say there is a new flamingo exhibit opening in the months ahead as well as a renovated gorilla exhibit.

Mitch Carl, curator of aquatics at Henry Doorly, said the biggest benefit to the permanent exhibit is that the stingrays can stay put year-round.

“Every year, we’d have to take the stingrays, move them to the aquarium, put them in a temporary holding, move them back, twice a year,” he said. “It was kind of hard on the stingrays and hard on us.”

The tank is also a little deeper, making it a more comfortable environment for the stingrays, he said, noting they have had nine baby stingrays in the last year.

Elizabeth Mulkerrin, vice president of education at the zoo, said the interactive exhibits are important “because it helps develop empathy.”

She said the aquatic exhibits also provide an opportunity to educate Nebraskans about the impacts that waters here have on the ocean.

“Even though we seem far away, those streams, those rivers, that dumps into the ocean, which then affects our stingrays,” she said.

